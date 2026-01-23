Zelenskyy agrees on PAC-3 missile package for Patriot during meeting with Trump

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reached an agreement on a package of PAC-3 missiles for the Patriot system during a meeting with U.S. leader Donald Trump in Davos, Switzerland.

The head of state said this at the second National Forum of Talented Youth in Kyiv on January 23, Censor.NET reports, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

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Details

Zelenskyy declined to specify the number of missiles agreed upon.

"We spoke yesterday with President Trump… I spent an hour talking with President Trump. And I received, without saying how many, PAC-3 missiles for Patriot. I know how many of these missiles are in this package and how many times Ukraine will be able to withstand ballistic strikes," the president said.

Read more: Trump supports the idea of ​​a free trade zone between the US and Ukraine, - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy added that he spoke with Trump about global issues, but they also resolved a matter "that very clearly corresponds to why I went there."

"If I meet with someone, I must bring something back to Ukraine. That is the only approach during a war. There can be no other," he emphasized.

Background

On January 22, on the sidelines of the Davos summit, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with U.S. leader Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump said after the meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the talks were "very good."

Read more: Italian Foreign Minister Tajani criticised Zelenskyy’s statements in Davos: "He is not very generous towards Europe"