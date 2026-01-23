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News Aid to Ukraine from Europe World Economic Forum in Davos
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Italian Foreign Minister Tajani criticised Zelenskyy’s statements in Davos: "He is not very generous towards Europe"

Tajani

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's accusations against Europe during his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos were criticised by Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

This was reported by Il Giornale, according to Censor.NET.

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"I think he is not very generous towards Europe," the minister said on the sidelines of the Business Forum between Italy and Germany.

At the same time, Tajani stressed: "I think that Europe has guaranteed Ukraine's independence by doing everything possible to provide political, financial and military support to this country."

Read more: Von der Leyen responded to Zelenskyy’s criticism: We support Ukraine and our actions speak louder than words

What preceded this?

Read more: Zelenskyy: Before my arrival in Davos, they only talked about Greenland, but we switched focus to Ukraine

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Europe (566) Volodymyr Zelenskyy (8915) Tajani Antonio (36)
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