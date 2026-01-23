Italian Foreign Minister Tajani criticised Zelenskyy’s statements in Davos: "He is not very generous towards Europe"
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's accusations against Europe during his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos were criticised by Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.
This was reported by Il Giornale, according to Censor.NET.
"I think he is not very generous towards Europe," the minister said on the sidelines of the Business Forum between Italy and Germany.
At the same time, Tajani stressed: "I think that Europe has guaranteed Ukraine's independence by doing everything possible to provide political, financial and military support to this country."
What preceded this?
- During his speech at the Davos forum, Zelenskyy criticised Europe for its inability to protect itself.
- He also recalled that Europe has still not reached a decision on a tribunal for the Kremlin leader.
- Zelenskyy noted that dictator Putin has had "some success" in the fight for Russia's frozen assets in Europe.
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