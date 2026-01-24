Russians launched 756 strikes on Zaporizhzhia region in 24 hours: homes and infrastructure damaged
Over the past day, Russian occupiers have launched 756 strikes on 29 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, and the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Zaporizhzhia region, according to Censor.NET.
Damage
It is reported that 99 reports of damage to housing and infrastructure facilities have been received.
What did the Russians use to attack?
As noted, Russian troops used aircraft, drones, multiple launch rocket systems, and artillery to attack the Zaporizhzhia region.
- Russian troops carried out 17 air strikes on Ternuvate, Rizdvyanka, Tavriyske, Yurkivka, Lyubytske, Zaliznychne, Verkhnia Tersa, Vozdvyzhivka, Dolynka and Charivne.
- 483 UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked Chervonodniprovka, Rozumivka, Bilenke, Stepnogorsk, Primorske, Stepove, Pavlivka, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Sviatopetrivka, Zelenе, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, Olenokostiantynivka, and Solodke.
- Five MLRS strikes were delivered on the territory of Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Charivne, Sviatopetrivka, and Novyi Zaporizhzhia.
- 251 artillery strikes were delivered on the territory of Stepnogorsk, Primorsky, Stepove, Pavlivka, Huliaipole, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya, Zeleny, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, and Solodke.
Consequences of the attack
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