Russia struck energy facility in Nizhyn, leaving hundreds of thousands of consumers in Chernihiv region without power

Over the past day, 44 shellings were recorded in the Chernihiv region, with 55 explosions. In the morning, the occupiers attacked an energy facility in Nizhyn.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, according to Censor.NET.

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Strike on Nizhyn

As noted, in the morning, an enemy drone struck an energy facility in Nizhyn. Hundreds of thousands of consumers throughout the region are currently without power. Energy workers are working to restore power.

A day in the Chernihiv region

The Russians bombed Semenivka throughout the day. An FPV drone strike damaged a municipal vehicle that was clearing snow from the community's streets.

In the evening, homes were damaged by Molniya strikes.

At night, a "Geranium" exploded in one of the courtyards, destroying a farm building and damaging a house.

See more: Russians attacked agricultural enterprise in Chernihiv region: four civilians were wounded during second strike. PHOTO

Condition of the wounded

Four civilian men who were wounded yesterday by drone strikes in Vertiivka are under medical supervision. Their condition is stable.

Consequences of the shelling











What preceded it?