Russia struck energy facility in Nizhyn, leaving hundreds of thousands of consumers in Chernihiv region without power
Over the past day, 44 shellings were recorded in the Chernihiv region, with 55 explosions. In the morning, the occupiers attacked an energy facility in Nizhyn.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, according to Censor.NET.
Strike on Nizhyn
As noted, in the morning, an enemy drone struck an energy facility in Nizhyn. Hundreds of thousands of consumers throughout the region are currently without power. Energy workers are working to restore power.
A day in the Chernihiv region
- The Russians bombed Semenivka throughout the day. An FPV drone strike damaged a municipal vehicle that was clearing snow from the community's streets.
- In the evening, homes were damaged by Molniya strikes.
- At night, a "Geranium" exploded in one of the courtyards, destroying a farm building and damaging a house.
Condition of the wounded
Four civilian men who were wounded yesterday by drone strikes in Vertiivka are under medical supervision. Their condition is stable.
Consequences of the shelling
What preceded it?
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russia was attacking Kyiv with drones and ballistic missiles, causing hits and fires.
- By morning, it became known that one person had died and four had been wounded as a result of the Russian Federation's attack on Kyiv. There is damage in five districts. On the left bank, there are interruptions in water and heat supply.
- In addition, the enemy attacked Kharkiv with "Shaheds": 11 people were injured, including a pregnant woman.
- The enemy also struck the Kyiv region. There are four wounded, and houses in the Boryspil and Brovary districts have been damaged.
- On the night of Saturday, 24 January, Russian troops attacked the energy infrastructure of Chernihiv.
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