Russians attacked agricultural enterprise in Chernihiv region: four civilians were wounded during second strike

Today, several enemy drones attacked Vertiivka in the Nizhyn district of Chernihiv region, resulting in civilian casualties.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Viacheslav Chaus, according to Censor.NET.

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Injured in the attack

It is noted that the strikes hit the territory of an agricultural enterprise. Preliminary reports indicate four wounded. They are civilian men aged 35 to 74. All are currently in hospital. Doctors are examining them and providing the necessary assistance. The injuries are moderate to severe.

See more: Russians attacked school in Semenivka, Chernihiv region, with "Molnia" missiles. PHOTOS

Circumstances

The head of the Regional Military Administration said that after the first strikes, people went out to inspect the scene, even though the air raid alert was still in effect, which posed a direct threat to their lives.

"There was a second strike. As a result, four people were injured and taken to hospital. Such curiosity can be fatal.

Read more: Repeated drone strike on Semenivka: three police officers and civilian wounded. PHOTOS

That is why I always emphasise: do not go to the site of the strike, even if you really want to see the "shahed". Do not film it all on your phone. What you should definitely do is heed the air raid siren. The enemy is very cunning. Repeated strikes are not uncommon. Save your lives!" Chaus emphasised.

Consequences of the strike



