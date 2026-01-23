Russians attack a school in Semenivka, Chernihiv region, with Molniya drones

Yesterday afternoon, Russians attacked a school building in Semenivka, Chernihiv region, with Molniya drones, with two explosions recorded.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Viacheslav Chaus, according to Censor.NET.

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Attack on a school

It is noted that the school premises were damaged.

"Children in the border area are studying remotely precisely because of the threat of such strikes. Fortunately, there were no people nearby at the time of the strike, and no one was injured," Chaus said.

He noted that the building itself houses an unbreakable point where residents come to recharge their phones.

See more: Occupiers attacked Cherkaske in Donetsk region: four dead, including 5-year-old boy, and five wounded. PHOTOS

"Therefore, this is another strike on a completely civilian target," he stressed.

Strikes in the region

It is noted that border communities were under enemy attack. In total, there were 23 shellings and 34 explosions over the past day.

Read more: Russia attacked Kryvyi Rih for almost day: infrastructure was damaged, 4 adults and 3 children were injured

Consequences of the shelling







