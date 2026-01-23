Russia attacked Kryvyi Rih for almost day: infrastructure was damaged, 4 adults and 3 children were injured
Russian occupiers attacked Kryvyi Rih late into the night, with shelling continuing for almost 24 hours.
This was reported by the head of the city's Defence Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"Late into the night, the enemy continued to attack our city with strike UAVs. In total, the combined attack lasted almost a day and was directed at civilian infrastructure and facilities.
Over the course of a day, Kryvyi Rih was attacked by more than 70 UAVs and an Iskander-M ballistic missile. Thank God, there were no casualties. Infrastructure facilities were significantly damaged. Several fires broke out, but they were quickly extinguished," the report said.
Consequences
Infrastructure facilities were damaged, and more than 3,100 subscribers are without electricity. Restoration work is currently underway.
The water supply system is partially running on generators, water is being supplied, but pressure may be reduced in some areas.
The boiler rooms were restarted during the night and are now operational.
More than 90 miners were trapped in the mines, but by morning, mine rescuers had completed a rescue operation that lasted more than 10 hours. All miners are now on the surface.
Seven people wounded in the attacks are in the city's hospitals - four adults in moderate condition and three children in satisfactory condition.
What preceded it?
- Earlier, it was reported that Russian forces had attacked Kryvyi Rih with a missile. Five casualties were reported.
- During the night and in the morning, Russian occupiers attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region.
- It is known that a 70-year-old woman was injured in Kryvyi Rih due to an enemy UAV. A private house caught fire.
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