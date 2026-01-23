Russia attacked Kryvyi Rih for almost day: infrastructure was damaged, 4 adults and 3 children were injured

Russian occupiers attacked Kryvyi Rih late into the night, with shelling continuing for almost 24 hours.

This was reported by the head of the city's Defence Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"Late into the night, the enemy continued to attack our city with strike UAVs. In total, the combined attack lasted almost a day and was directed at civilian infrastructure and facilities.

Over the course of a day, Kryvyi Rih was attacked by more than 70 UAVs and an Iskander-M ballistic missile. Thank God, there were no casualties. Infrastructure facilities were significantly damaged. Several fires broke out, but they were quickly extinguished," the report said.

See more: Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih injures 12, including four children. PHOTOS

Consequences

Infrastructure facilities were damaged, and more than 3,100 subscribers are without electricity. Restoration work is currently underway.

The water supply system is partially running on generators, water is being supplied, but pressure may be reduced in some areas.

The boiler rooms were restarted during the night and are now operational.

More than 90 miners were trapped in the mines, but by morning, mine rescuers had completed a rescue operation that lasted more than 10 hours. All miners are now on the surface.

Seven people wounded in the attacks are in the city's hospitals - four adults in moderate condition and three children in satisfactory condition.

Read more: Ruscists attacked Kryvyi Rih with missile: five people injured, including one-and-half-year-old boy (updated)

What preceded it?