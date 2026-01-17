Repeated drone strike on Semenivka: three police officers and civilian wounded. PHOTOS

On the afternoon of 17 January, Russian troops attacked a residential building in Semenivka, Chernihiv region, with a drone.

This was reported by Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

"Today, the Russians struck a house in Semenivka with a drone. The house was damaged," the report said.

People injured in a second strike

Police officers arrived at the scene. There was a second strike. Four people were injured: a 59-year-old civilian woman and three police officers. All are receiving medical care at the hospital.

See more: Drone strike in Chernihiv region: two civilians wounded, homes damaged. PHOTOS





