Drone strike in Chernihiv region: two civilians wounded, homes damaged. PHOTOS
On the morning of 13 January, a Russian strike drone attacked a private household in the Bakhmach community. Two civilians were injured, and a house, a car and an outbuilding were damaged.
This was reported by the head of the RMA, Viacheslav Chaus, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
Two civilians were injured as a result of a "geran" strike on a private household in the Bakhmach community.
Over the course of the day, there were strikes on border communities. A total of 32 shellings. 40 explosions.
Damage
A house and a car were damaged. An outbuilding caught fire. An ordinary house was attacked at half past five in the morning. Of course, people were at home.
There are wounded
An 88-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man were wounded. They are currently in hospital in a moderate condition.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password