Drone strike in Chernihiv region: two civilians wounded, homes damaged. PHOTOS

On the morning of 13 January, a Russian strike drone attacked a private household in the Bakhmach community. Two civilians were injured, and a house, a car and an outbuilding were damaged.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Viacheslav Chaus, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

Two civilians were injured as a result of a "geran" strike on a private household in the Bakhmach community.

Over the course of the day, there were strikes on border communities. A total of 32 shellings. 40 explosions.

See more: Russians attacked critical and civilian infrastructure in Chernihiv region: man was wounded. PHOTOS

Damage

A house and a car were damaged. An outbuilding caught fire. An ordinary house was attacked at half past five in the morning. Of course, people were at home.

There are wounded

An 88-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man were wounded. They are currently in hospital in a moderate condition.

See more: Enemy struck Novhorod-Siverskyi with drone, damaging energy facility in Koriukivka district. PHOTO







