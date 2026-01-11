Russians attacked critical and civilian infrastructure in Chernihiv region: man was wounded. PHOTOS

Russian troops have struck settlements in the Chernihiv region, resulting in injuries and destruction.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

Yesterday afternoon, the enemy targeted a civilian car in Semenivka with an FPV drone. A 30-year-old driver, a local resident, was injured.

At night, a house caught fire in a village in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district due to a UAV strike. Firefighters worked at the scene.

In the village of Koryukivka, FPV drones struck critical infrastructure facilities.

At night, the aggressor attacked Nizhyn with a "Geran". A civilian infrastructure building was damaged.

Read on Censor.NET: Over 60,000 subscribers left without power in Chernihiv region due to bad weather and shelling

It is noted that in total, over the past day, there were 35 shellings and 39 explosions.

Consequences of the attacks





