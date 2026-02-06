Vitalii Shpytalnyi, border guard from Chernihiv region, returned from captivity after holding his position single-handedly for three days. PHOTO

During the exchange, Vitalii Shpytalnyi, a border guard from the city of Borzna in the Chernihiv region, who was captured in May 2024, returned home from Russian captivity. Prior to this, the soldier had single-handedly been holding his position for three days.

This was reported by the press service of the Borzna community, according to Censor.NET.

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The message states: "It is with great joy and sincere pride that we share the good news with our entire community—Vitalii Volodymyrovych Shpytalnyi has returned home from enemy captivity. His return is another ray of light in these difficult times for our country... Vitalii Volodymyrovych persevered, maintaining his dignity and strength of spirit, proving to the whole world that Ukrainian defenders cannot be broken."

The head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Viacheslav Chaus, reported that Shpytalnyi is 49 years old and a fighter in the 105th detachment. During the fighting in Donetsk Oblast, his comrades dropped water and food to him from drones. After the assault, the fighter was taken prisoner, where he spent almost two years.

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