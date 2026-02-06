Myroslav Chornomor, defender of Mariupol sentenced to life imprisonment by occupiers, released from captivity. PHOTO

Myroslav Chornomor, a defender of Mariupol from the Lysianska community in the Cherkasy region, who had previously been sentenced to life imprisonment by the occupiers, has been released from Russian captivity.

This was reported by the Lysianska territorial community, according to Censor.NET.

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It is noted that Myroslav Chornomor defended Mariupol and was captured by the enemy in April 2022. The occupying authorities sentenced him to life imprisonment.

The community reported that the soldier is now free and returning home.

See more: After three years in captivity: Mariupol defender Oleksandr Strafun returns to his homeland. PHOTO OF THE DAY

"This is incredible happiness for his mother, father, brothers... all his relatives, loved ones and our entire community. We thank everyone who fought for his return, and we bow low to Myroslav for his courage, endurance and fortitude," the statement said.

Prisoner exchange on 5 February

We remind you that on 5 February, as part of a prisoner exchange, Ukraine returned 157 soldiers and civilians. Most of them had been in captivity since 2022.

Among those released from captivity were soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy, Ground Forces, TDF, Airborne Assault Forces, Air Force), the National Guard, and the State Border Guard Service. In addition to soldiers and sergeants, officers were also released. Most of the freed defenders were captured during the defence of Mariupol.

Read more: Since beginning of full-scale war, Ukraine has returned 5757 adults and 1378 children from Russia, - Lubinets