After three years in captivity: Mariupol defender Oleksandr Strafun returns to his homeland. PHOTO OF THE DAY

A volunteer fighter and defender of Mariupol, Oleksandr Strafun, was released as part of the prisoner exchange.

The photos before and after the captivity were shared by Olena Zolotarova, Censor.NET reports.

The soldier was released from Russian captivity on June 14, 2025.





According to media reports, Oleksandr Strafun joined the defense of Ukraine in Mariupol on February 26, 2022, when he reported to the Territorial Defense headquarters.

Read more: Mariupol defenders who spent more than 3 years in captivity are among those liberated today - Coordination Center