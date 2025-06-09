Mariupol defenders who spent more than 3 years in captivity are among those liberated today - Coordination Center

Today, June 9, 2025, the first stage of the prisoner exchange took place under the agreements in Istanbul.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

As noted, the exchange of prisoners began today as part of the agreements in Istanbul. The first group of released servicemen under the age of 25 is returning home.

"This is the result of the hard work of the President of Ukraine, the negotiation team and the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Among those liberated today are representatives of the Navy, Land Forces, the Army, the Air Force, the Air Assault Forces, the Border Guard, the National Guard and the State Special Transport Service. All of the liberated soldiers are privates and non-commissioned officers," the statement said.

According to the Staff, among the liberated defenders there are Mariupol defenders who spent more than 3 years in captivity.

"This is only the first part of a large-scale exchange that will continue within the framework of the agreements reached. This exchange concerns certain categories of prisoners of war, including those under the age of 25, seriously wounded and seriously ill prisoners.

Read more: Russia has still not provided complete lists of more than thousand prisoners whose exchange was agreed in Istanbul, - Zelenskyy

Work is also underway to repatriate the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers killed while defending their homeland.

The returned defenders will be provided with everything they need. Their documents will be restored, they will be paid the proper salary for the entire time in captivity, and a one-time allowance. They will also undergo a course of medical rehabilitation," the headquarters added.

It is also noted that the 66th exchange of prisoners continues. For security reasons, the final numbers of those released will be made public after the exchange process is completed.

"Ukraine is consistently working to implement the "all-for-all" exchange formula in all categories," the Coordination Center summarizes.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine and Russia had begun the exchange of prisoners. It will continue in the coming days.