Russia has still not provided complete lists of more than thousand prisoners whose exchange was agreed in Istanbul, - Zelenskyy

Russia has not yet provided full lists of more than a thousand prisoners of war, the exchange of which was agreed upon in Istanbul.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening video address, Censor.NET reports.

"Unfortunately, there are still no complete lists from Russia for a thousand people plus - as we agreed in Istanbul. That is, the Russian side, as always, in its spirit, is trying to play some dirty political and information game in these issues," the Head of State said.

The President said that he had spoken with Defence Minister Rustemov Umerov, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, and the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Maliuk.

"Ukraine continues to do everything possible to ensure the release of our prisoners and the return of our Ukrainian fallen soldiers," the Head of State noted.

"It is important that there is a result. It is important that people return home. We believe that we will be able to continue the exchange track. And we are doing everything for this. And if the Russians do not comply with the agreements even on such humanitarian issues, it will cast serious doubts on all international efforts - and in particular the efforts of the United States - in negotiations and diplomacy," the President added.

Earlier, Medynsky accused Ukraine of allegedly delaying the exchange of prisoners and bodies of the deceased.

The Coordination Centre responded that the statements of the Russian side do not correspond to reality and previous agreements on either the exchange of prisoners or the repatriation of bodies.

