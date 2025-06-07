Medinskiy accuses Ukraine of allegedly delaying exchange of prisoners and bodies of dead

The Russian side has accused Ukraine of allegedly delaying the exchange of prisoners and bodies of fallen soldiers.

According to Censor.NET, this accusation was made by the head of the Russian delegation to the talks with Ukraine, Vladimir Medinskiy.

He also assures that the Russian side has already allegedly sent the first batch "with 1212 frozen bodies of Ukrainian soldiers in refrigerators to the exchange area. Others are on the way."

In addition, Medinskiy noted that Russia allegedly handed over to Ukraine the first list of 640 prisoners of war, including the wounded, seriously ill and youth, in order to start the exchange.

"The Ukrainian side has unexpectedly postponed both the acceptance of bodies and the exchange of prisoners of war for an indefinite period," Medinskiy said.

Earlier, the Coordination Center said that Russia was manipulating the issue of repatriation of the bodies of fallen Ukrainian defenders as part of the Istanbul agreements.