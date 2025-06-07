Russian side has provided lists that do not correspond to agreed approach, Coordination Headquarters responded to Russia’s accusations of Ukraine’s alleged disruption of exchange

Today's statements by the Russian side do not correspond to reality and previous agreements on either the exchange of prisoners or the repatriation of bodies.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

As noted, over the past week, teams from both sides have been working in two areas - repatriation of the bodies of fallen soldiers and exchange of prisoners.

"Regarding the exchange of prisoners, Ukraine has submitted lists for the exchange, formed in accordance with clearly defined categories agreed during the negotiations in Istanbul: seriously wounded, seriously ill, according to the formula "all for all", as well as young soldiers. The Russian side submitted other lists that did not meet the agreed approach. Ukraine has provided relevant comments, and the next step is now expected from the Russian side," the statement said.

An agreement was indeed reached on the repatriation of the bodies. The date was not agreed.

"Instead of consistently implementing the agreed algorithm, the Russian side resorted to unilateral actions that were not agreed upon within the framework of the joint process.

Unfortunately, instead of a constructive dialogue, we are once again faced with manipulations and attempts to use sensitive humanitarian issues for information purposes. We are interested in a real result - in the return of our prisoners and the bodies of the dead, and we are ready to work for this within the agreed framework.

We call on the Russian side to stop playing dirty games and return to constructive work to return people to both sides and to strictly implement the agreement in the coming days," the headquarters said.

Earlier, Medinskiy accused Ukraine of allegedly delaying the exchange of prisoners and bodies.