Ukraine and Russia agree on preliminary timeline and mechanisms for new POW swap – DIU

During negotiations held in Istanbul on June 2, Ukraine and Russia reached an agreement on a new prisoner exchange. Specifically, the sides coordinated the timeline and mechanisms for implementation.

This was reported by Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, according to Liga.net, as cited by Censor.NET.

According to Skibitskyi, the parties agreed on an "all-for-all" exchange format involving two categories. As previously stated by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, the categories include seriously wounded and gravely ill individuals, as well as young people aged 18 to 25.

"We’ve agreed on the mechanisms, and we’ve outlined a preliminary timeline for this particular exchange. But we still have a difficult task ahead — thorough verification, full classification, making sure no one is left behind or forgotten," Skibitskyi said.

As a reminder, negotiations between Ukraine and Russia took place in Istanbul on June 2, 2025, and lasted over an hour.

Ukraine’s Defense Minister and head of the Ukrainian delegation, Rustem Umerov, earlier stated that during the second round of talks, the parties agreed to new prisoner exchanges under the "all for all" format, focusing on the categories of severely wounded and seriously ill individuals, as well as youth aged 18 to 25.

Read more: Ukraine and Russia agree to exchange all severely wounded POWs and individuals under 25 – Umerov