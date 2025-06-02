Talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul have ended: they lasted over hour (updated)

Negotiations between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia concluded in Istanbul.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian media.

It is noted that the negotiations were conducted in Russian.

No other details are available at this time.

Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak reported that during the meeting, the Ukrainian side handed over to the Russian delegation a list of Ukrainian children that must be returned.

"There will be no continuation of Ukraine–Russia talks today," the media added.

