Zelenskyy: We expect real results from talks in Istanbul: ceasefire, exchange of prisoners, meeting at level of leaders

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo in Vilnius and voiced his expectations for today's meeting of the delegations of Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul.

The head of state announced this on social media, Censor.NET reports.

"Vilnius. During the meeting with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, we discussed defense support for Ukraine, cooperation within the coalition of shelters, and EU membership," he wrote.

According to him, the most important thing is investment in Ukrainian arms production and co-production. He spoke about our Drone Line project, which has already proven its effectiveness. The parties discussed how to scale it up.

"We also talked about diplomacy. We expect a real result from today's meeting in Istanbul: a ceasefire, exchange of prisoners, return of children and a meeting at the level of leaders.

I thank Prime Minister Petteri Orpo and the people of Finland for all their support. We appreciate your contribution," the President added.

As a reminder, the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia began on June 2, 2025.