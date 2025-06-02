Negotiations between delegations of Ukraine and Russia begin in Istanbul - MFA. VIDEO (updated)

Today, on 2 June 2025, the second round of talks between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia begins in Istanbul.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Clash Report.

As noted, the negotiations will begin any minute now.

Erdogan's administration expressed hope that the talks in Istanbul would lead to a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy.

No further information is available at this time.

As "Suspilne" later reported, the talks between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul had not yet begun.

"The head of the delegation, Ukrainian Defence Minister Umerov, arrived at Çiragan Palace earlier to hold a bilateral meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan, and the officials have now finished discussions. Negotiations at the level of delegations should begin soon," the newspaper explained.

Updated information: According to the Foreign Ministry, at 14.44, a meeting of the delegations of Ukraine and Russia began in Istanbul in the presence of the Turkish side.

As a reminder, Russia has announced that it will send the same delegation to the second stage of talks with Ukraine in Turkey as it did to the first.

The meeting between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia is scheduled for Monday, 2 June, in Istanbul at 1pm at Çiragan Palace.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation to the talks with Russia in Istanbul.