Same delegation to represent Russia at next talks as in previous one – Russian MFA

Russia will send the same delegation to the second round of negotiations with Ukraine in Turkey as it did to the first.

This was stated by the spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, Censor.NET reports citing Suspilne.

As a reminder, the Russian delegation in the initial round was led by Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky. According to foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, the delegation’s composition will remain unchanged for the upcoming meeting.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia had offered Ukraine to hold the next round of direct talks in Istanbul on Monday, 2 June.

