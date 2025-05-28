Russia offers Ukraine to hold next round of talks in Istanbul on June 2 - Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia has offered Ukraine to hold the next round of direct talks in Istanbul on Monday, June 2.

This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Censor.NET reports.

Lavrov says that the Russian side has completed work on the "memorandum" and is ready to present it during the next round of talks with Ukraine.

"Our delegation, headed by Medynsky, is ready to present this memorandum to the Ukrainian delegation and give the necessary explanations during the second round of resumed direct talks in Istanbul next Monday, June 2," the Russian Foreign Minister said.

The day before, the head of the Russian delegation to the talks in Istanbul, Vladimir Medinskiy, said that Russia had allegedly offered Ukraine a date and place for a meeting to exchange "memoranda."

Negotiations in Turkey

On the night of May 11, Putin offered to resume direct talks with Ukraine "without any preconditions" in Turkey on May 15.

US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine should immediately agree to Russia's proposal for direct talks in Turkey.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he would personally wait for Putin on May 15. He also noted that he wants Trump to be present in Turkey as well.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin officially approves the composition of the delegation that will travel to Istanbul for talks with Ukraine on May 15.

On May 15, a Russian delegation arrived in Istanbul for talks with Ukraine.

It later became known that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would send a Ukrainian delegation to Istanbul for talks with the Russian side.

Russian media later reported that the talks between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul had been postponed to May 16.

In the evening of May 15, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation to participate in the negotiations with Russia in Turkey, scheduled for May 15-16.

On May 16, in the afternoon, a meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations began with the participation of the Turkish side.

In less than two hours, the meeting between the delegations of Ukraine, Russia, and Turkey in Istanbul on May 16 ended.