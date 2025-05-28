Ukraine’s neutral status is one of Russia’s key demands - Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has once again put forward Russia's demands for Ukraine's neutral status.
Censor.NET reports this with reference to the Russian media.
"Russia's demands for a non-nuclear and neutral status for Ukraine must be met under any form of conflict settlement," he said.
Earlier, Lavrov said that he would again address Turkey to hold a second round of Russian-Ukrainian talks.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password