ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9168 visitors online
News Russia’s demands to end war Negotiations on ceasefire
3 842 41

Ukraine’s neutral status is one of Russia’s key demands - Lavrov

Lavrov voices Russia’s key demands at talks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has once again put forward Russia's demands for Ukraine's neutral status.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the Russian media.

"Russia's demands for a non-nuclear and neutral status for Ukraine must be met under any form of conflict settlement," he said.

Earlier, Lavrov said that he would again address Turkey to hold a second round of Russian-Ukrainian talks.

Read more: Russia aims to "liberate Ukraine" and "protect" Russian-speaking citizens – Lavrov

Author: 

Lavrov (287) Russia (11989)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 