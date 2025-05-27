Lavrov proposes Turkey for second round of talks with Ukraine - Russian media

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that he would again turn to Turkey to hold a second round of Russian-Ukrainian talks.

He said this at a press conference in Moscow with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"If you ask me, I would again appeal to our Turkish friends - Istanbul is very nice," Lavrov said, commenting on the possible venue for the second round of talks.

In response, the Turkish Foreign Minister said that his country is "always ready to provide a platform" for such talks. "We consider it our duty to ensure peace in the world," Fidan added.

Read more: More pressure is needed on Putin to start truce talks with Ukraine, - Finnish Prime Minister Orpo