More pressure is needed on Putin to start truce talks with Ukraine, - Finnish Prime Minister Orpo

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said that the international community should put pressure on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to start negotiations on a ceasefire in Ukraine.

He said this in a commentary to AFP, Censor.NET reports.

According to Orpo, "without force, Putin will not try to find a solution" to his war against Ukraine.

"That's why we need more pressure," he emphasized.

The Finnish minister added that the international community should increase "sanctions, military assistance to Ukraine, more military assistance, political support, everything we can."

