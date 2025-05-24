Trump blows whistle on large-scale prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia - Politico

Despite strict secrecy, U.S. President Donald Trump was the first to make public the details of the large-scale prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia that was to take place on May 23. Publicity could have jeopardized the safety of the prisoners and disrupted the operation.

A few hours before the start of the operation, Trump said on his social network Truth Social that the exchange had already been completed, although the process had not yet begun.

This was the first stage of the "1000 for 1000" formula, which was supposed to be kept secret and included the return of 390 people from each side.

"Trump wanted to be the first to announce it. Fortunately, Trump's hasty post had no effect. But we usually do not report on current events because you can never be sure with the Russians. Our guys were too close to the enemy," a Ukrainian official commented to the publication.

Ukraine kept information about the details of the exchange secret, fearing for the safety of the 270 military and 120 civilians who were to be exchanged at the border with Belarus.

According to a Ukrainian official, such publicity could have jeopardized the safety of people and disrupted the operation. In the past, Russia has repeatedly resorted to various provocations during exchanges, some of which were disrupted in this way.

In particular, Russia has used such opportunities for manipulation and disinformation.

Despite the incident, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umierov thanked Trump for mediating, noting that his involvement helped unblock a dialogue that had been missing for three years.

"Meanwhile, more than 8,000 Ukrainians still remain in Russian prisons - and their families are waiting for the next news of their release to be a real step towards freedom," the publication adds.

As reported, on May 24, another 307 Ukrainian servicemen returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity. This is the second stage of the 1000-for-1000 exchange.

The Coordination Headquarters reported that 27 Mariupol defenders returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity today.

On May 23, 390 Ukrainians were liberated: 270 soldiers and 120 civilians.