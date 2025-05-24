27 Mariupol defenders returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity today - Coordination Center

In the exchange of prisoners on May 24, 27 defenders of Mariupol were returned to Ukraine. And it was the first time that prisoners were released from certain units and military units.

This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, today, within the framework of the second stage of the "1000 for 1000" exchange, servicemen of the Armed Forces, including the Airborne Forces, the Security Forces, the Navy, the Theater of Operations, as well as the State Border Guard Service and the National Guard of Ukraine, returned to their homeland.

All 307 of the liberated defenders are men, privates and sergeants.

In general, Ukrainians who fought in the Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Luhansk sectors are returning home.

The youngest released is 25 years old, and the oldest is 61 years old. There are wounded and sick among them. The liberated Ukrainians were traditionally met by their families and friends.

"The released defenders will undergo the necessary medical examination, receive assistance in physical and psychological rehabilitation, as well as all due payments for the entire period of captivity," the Coordination Center added.

As a reminder, today's exchange and return of 307 Ukrainian soldiers is the second part of the large-scale "1000 for 1000" exchange.

On May 23, 390 Ukrainians were liberated: 270 servicemen and 120 civilians.