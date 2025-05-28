Turkish Foreign Ministry confirms Fidan’s visit to Ukraine on May 29–30

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Ukraine on May 29.

This was announced by the press service of the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Censor.NET reports.

"Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will visit Ukraine on May 29–30," the statement reads.

The agenda of the Turkish minister’s visit has not yet been disclosed.

Earlier this week, Fidan paid a two-day visit to Moscow, where he held meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia’s lead negotiator in the Istanbul talks, Vladimir Medinsky. He also held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

According to Turkish sources, Fidan and Putin discussed "initiatives to end the war between Ukraine and Russia and developments following the Istanbul negotiations." The Russian side emphasized that the talks would primarily focus on bilateral relations, though the issue of Ukraine would also be addressed.

Ankara once again reaffirmed its readiness to act as a mediator in talks between Kyiv and Moscow. Russia reportedly views Turkey, along with the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Oman, as potential platforms for such negotiations.

