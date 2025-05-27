Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan to visit Kyiv to discuss results of Istanbul talks - Reuters

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who is currently in Moscow, plans to visit Kyiv at the end of this week.

This was reported by Reuters, Censor.NET informs.

According to the agency, during the visit, Fidan will meet with Ukrainian officials to discuss the results of the talks in Istanbul on 16 May.

Read more: Merz plans to visit Ukraine in coming weeks

Fidan is currently on a two-day visit to Moscow, where he has already held meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia's chief negotiator in Istanbul, Vladimir Medinsky. Today, he will also hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

According to Turkish sources, during their visit to Moscow, Fidan and Putin discussed "the initiatives carried out recently to end the war between Ukraine and Russia, (and) developments following the negotiations held in Istanbul," The Russian side stressed that the main topic of the talks would be bilateral relations, but that the Ukrainian issue would also be raised.

The Turkish side reiterated Ankara's readiness to mediate in the talks between Kyiv and Moscow. Russia sees Turkey, as well as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman, as possible platforms for such talks.

Negotiations in Turkey

On the night of May 11, Putin offered to resume direct talks with Ukraine "without any preconditions" in Turkey on May 15.

US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine should immediately agree to Russia's proposal for direct talks in Turkey.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he would personally wait for Putin on May 15. He also noted that he wants Trump to be present in Turkey as well.

Read more: Turkish FM Fidan meets with Putin in Moscow

As a reminder, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has officially approved the composition of the delegation that will travel to Istanbul on May 15 for talks with Ukraine.

On May 15, a Russian delegation arrived in Istanbul for talks with Ukraine.

It later became known that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would send a Ukrainian delegation to Istanbul for talks with the Russian side.

Russian media later reported that the talks between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul had been postponed to May 16.

On the evening of May 15, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation to participate in the negotiations with Russia in Turkey, scheduled for May 15-16.

On May 16, in the afternoon, a meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations began with the participation of the Turkish side.

In less than two hours, the meeting between the delegations of Ukraine, Russia, and Turkey in Istanbul on May 16 ended.

Read more: Fidan talks about war in Ukraine at meeting with Putin