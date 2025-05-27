Fidan talks about war in Ukraine at meeting with Putin

On Monday, May 26, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin. The meeting lasted an hour.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by TRT Haber TV channel, citing diplomatic sources.

It is noted that the meeting discussed recent initiatives to end the war between Ukraine and Russia, as well as developments after the talks held in Istanbul on May 16.

The meeting was also attended by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

In addition, the parties exchanged views on the development of bilateral relations in the economic and energy sectors. In particular, according to media reports, Fidan was to emphasize Turkey's commitment to a peaceful settlement between Ukraine and Russia.

