Turkish FM Fidan meets with Putin in Moscow

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met in Moscow with Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin.

"Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who held engagements in Moscow, was received by Russian President Vladimir Putin," the statement reads.

Details of the meeting have not yet been disclosed.

In addition, Fidan is expected to meet with members of the Board of the Russian-Turkish Business Association and with the head of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergey Naryshkin.

Tomorrow, Hakan Fidan is scheduled to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

