Putin claims Russia was "literally forced" to launch " SMO" against Ukraine and is being made out to be guilty

Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin made a cynical statement about the reasons behind the war he launched against Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET, Russian media quoted him as saying:

According to the Kremlin leader, Russia was "literally forced" to launch the so-called "special military operation (SMO)."

"They kept telling us about democracy, elections… Then they carried out a coup (in Ukraine)—just like that. As if that’s how it should be. A bloody one, at that. And then they went on to suppress Donbas, killing people there with helicopters and planes. It’s just absurd… They simply forced us to do what we are doing now. And they’re trying to make us guilty for it," Putin cynically claimed.

