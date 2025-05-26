ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9242 visitors online
News Putin’s statements about Ukraine
11 245 104

Putin claims Russia was "literally forced" to launch " SMO" against Ukraine and is being made out to be guilty

Putin: Russia was forced to start the war against Ukraine

Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin made a cynical statement about the reasons behind the war he launched against Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET, Russian media quoted him as saying:

According to the Kremlin leader, Russia was "literally forced" to launch the so-called "special military operation (SMO)."

"They kept telling us about democracy, elections… Then they carried out a coup (in Ukraine)—just like that. As if that’s how it should be. A bloody one, at that. And then they went on to suppress Donbas, killing people there with helicopters and planes. It’s just absurd… They simply forced us to do what we are doing now. And they’re trying to make us guilty for it," Putin cynically claimed.

Read more: Putin sees ceasefire talks with Ukraine as ’weakness’ - Merz

Author: 

Putin (3324) Russia (11965) war in Ukraine (2809)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 