Putin sees ceasefire talks with Ukraine as ’weakness’ - Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin perceives peace talks as "weakness" after the failure of recent ceasefire talks in Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to El Mundo.

According to him, for Putin, negotiations with Ukraine are a "weakness".

"It is obvious that Putin sees the negotiations as a weakness... Even if the proposal for a meeting in the Vatican does not meet with Russia's approval, we must prepare for this war to last longer than we want or can imagine," Merz emphasized.

