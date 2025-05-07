Merz plans to visit Ukraine in coming weeks

Newly elected German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will visit Ukraine in the coming weeks. The visit is currently being coordinated.

This was reported by Tagesschau, according to Censor.NET.

According to Merz, he wants "to do everything possible within the framework of the European Union to ensure a lasting ceasefire after the upcoming weekend, and then work towards a peace agreement with Russia."

As AFP also reports, Friedrich Merz is expected to visit Ukraine in the coming weeks.

The chancellor emphasized that there is currently one key question: whether Russia is ready to agree to a 30-day ceasefire.

Merz also linked the issue of German security guarantees for Ukraine to the need to first reach an agreement on a long-term ceasefire in Ukraine.

According to him, it is important that the United States continues to be involved in this process, "as well as in the further provision of security guarantees for Ukraine", and "that the Americans remain in the game."

He expressed hope that the United States "will continue to fulfill its commitments" within NATO and toward Ukraine.

