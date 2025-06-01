Zelenskyy approves composition of delegation to go to Istanbul for talks

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation to the talks with Russia in Istanbul.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the website of the head of state.

The head of the delegation will be the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov. In addition to him, the negotiating team will include:

Oleksandr Bevz - Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine

Oleksandr Diakov - Deputy Chief of Staff of the Naval Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Serhii Kyslytsia - First Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Yurii Kovbasa - Representative of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights in the system of security and defense institutions (by agreement)

Heorhii Kuzmychov - Protocol Officer of the Service Support Staff of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Oleh Luhovskyi - First Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine

Yevhen Ostrianskyi - Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Oleksandr Poklad - Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine

Vadym Skibitskyi - Deputy Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Andrii Fomin - Head of the International Law Department - Deputy Head of the International and Operational Law Department of the Central Legal Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Oleksii Shevchenko - Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Oleksandr Sherikhov - Senior Officer of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Yevhen Shynkariov, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russia has announced that it will send the same delegation to the second stage of talks with Ukraine in Turkey as it did to the first.

The meeting of the Ukrainian and Russian delegations is scheduled for Monday, June 2, in Istanbul at 1 p.m. in the Ciragan Palace.