Talks between Ukraine and Russia are scheduled for June 2 at 13:00 in Istanbul - Turkish Foreign Ministry

The meeting of the delegations of Ukraine and Russia is scheduled for Monday, June 2, in Istanbul at 13 pm at the Çiragan Palace.

This was reported by the Turkish Foreign Ministry and the Directorate of Communications of the Turkish Presidential Administration, Censor.NET reports with reference to TRTHaber.

"The meeting between the delegations of Ukraine and the Russian Federation is scheduled for tomorrow (June 2) at 13:00 at 32 Chiragan Avenue, Beşiktaş," the Turkish leader's directorate said.

The ceasefire is expected to be discussed at the second meeting of the parties in Istanbul.

Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy defined positions ahead of talks with Russia in Istanbul, which are scheduled for June 2.

The Ukrainian delegation will be headed by Defense Minister Rustem Umierov.

Russia announced that it would send the same delegation to the second stage of talks with Ukraine in Turkey as it did to the first.