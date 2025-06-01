Zelenskyy: I have defined my positions before meeting in Istanbul, Ukrainian delegation will be headed by Umierov

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has defined his positions before the talks with Russia in Istanbul, which are scheduled for June 2.

Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

The President said that he had heard reports from the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the General Staff, the Intelligence Service and the Security Service of Ukraine on defense, our active actions and diplomacy.



"We are doing everything to protect our independence, our state and our people. I have defined the tasks for the near future," the statement said.

Zelenskyy also said that he had defined his positions before the meeting in Istanbul on Monday.



"The first is a complete and unconditional ceasefire. The second is the release of prisoners. The third is the return of abducted children. And in order to establish a reliable and lasting peace and guarantee security, we need to prepare a meeting at the highest level. Only leaders can solve key issues. Our delegation will be headed by Rustem Umierov on Monday," he said.