Ukraine and Russia agree to exchange all severely wounded POWs and individuals under 25 – Umerov

During the second round of talks in Istanbul on June 2, Ukraine and Russia agreed on new prisoner exchanges under the "all for all" format, focusing on specific categories: the severely wounded and seriously ill, as well as youth aged 18 to 25.

Defence Minister Rustem Umerov told journalists about this, Censor.NET reports.

"We agreed on exchanges. We insist on the release of all prisoners of war and civilian hostages. Ukraine and Russia agreed to focus on ‘all for all’ exchanges within specific categories: the severely wounded and seriously ill, and youth aged 18 to 25. We also agreed to exchange 6,000 bodies of fallen soldiers," he emphasized.

According to Umerov, the issue of a ceasefire was also discussed today.

"The first item is a ceasefire. The second — the release of our people, prisoners, and abducted children. The third — a meeting between the leaders. So far, only the exchange has been agreed upon. Other details will be provided later," Umerov stated.

