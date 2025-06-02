Zelenskyy after talks in Istanbul: New exchange of prisoners of war is being prepared

After the Turkish-mediated talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a new exchange of prisoners of war is being prepared.

The head of state said this during a press conference at the Bucharest Nine summit, Censor.NET reports.

Zelenskyy said he expects a full report on the second round of talks in Istanbul from Defense Minister Rustem Umierov.

"They (the delegations - ed.) exchanged documents through the Turkish side, and we are preparing a new release of prisoners of war," the president said.

As a reminder, on June 2, 2025, Ukraine and Russia held talks in Istanbul. They lasted more than an hour.

