Zelenskyy after talks in Istanbul: New exchange of prisoners of war is being prepared
After the Turkish-mediated talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a new exchange of prisoners of war is being prepared.
The head of state said this during a press conference at the Bucharest Nine summit, Censor.NET reports.
Zelenskyy said he expects a full report on the second round of talks in Istanbul from Defense Minister Rustem Umierov.
"They (the delegations - ed.) exchanged documents through the Turkish side, and we are preparing a new release of prisoners of war," the president said.
As a reminder, on June 2, 2025, Ukraine and Russia held talks in Istanbul. They lasted more than an hour.
