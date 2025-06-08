Ukraine is facing information pressure and attempts to single-handedly dictate parameters of exchange process, - Budanov

The start of repatriation activities following the talks in Istanbul is scheduled for next week, as the authorized persons were informed on June 3.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov.

"We carefully adhere to the agreements reached in Istanbul. Whom, when and how to replace should not be someone's sole decision. Careful preparation is ongoing. Pressure and manipulation are unacceptable here," Budanov said.

According to the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, the attempts of some Russian propagandists to speculate on human grief, to which they themselves are involved, sound particularly cynical. Especially on the great Trinity holiday we are celebrating today.

The Coordination Center is working hard to organize the exchange based on the agreements reached. All our defenders, as well as civilians, must return home," Budanov emphasized.

According to the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, the start of repatriation activities following the talks in Istanbul is scheduled for next week, as the authorized persons were informed on Tuesday. Everything is going according to plan, despite the enemy's dirty information game.

Read more: Russian side has provided lists that do not correspond to agreed approach, Coordination Headquarters responded to Russia’s accusations of Ukraine’s alleged disruption of exchange

What preceded it?

Earlier, Medinskiy accused Ukraine of allegedly delaying the exchange of prisoners and bodies. Later, the Coordination Center reported that the Russian side had handed over lists that did not meet the agreed approach.

The Defense Ministry also reported that Russia wanted to "replay" the agreements reached in Istanbul.