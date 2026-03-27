TCR employee in Volyn beat fisherman and used a stun gun, - SBI. PHOTO

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has detained the head of a unit within one of the departments of the Kovel Regional Territorial Centre for Recruitment and Social Support, who, according to the investigation, together with other military personnel, used excessive force against a 60-year-old man during an attempt to mobilise him.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the SBI press centre.

The incident took place on 20 March in the village of Zabolottia, Kovel district. According to the investigation, TCR staff approached a local resident who was fishing and used physical force, in particular twisting his arm, which resulted in a displaced fracture.

Use of force, consequences and investigation

It is also reported that one of the servicemen used a stun gun and a pepper spray canister, causing the victim to suffer chemical burns to his eyes. In addition, the man’s car was damaged to prevent him from driving away.

The victim sustained bodily injuries of moderate severity.

Law enforcement officers informed the group leader that he was suspected of an offence under Part 1 of Article 122 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – intentional bodily harm of moderate severity. The court imposed a preventive measure on him – house arrest.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. Investigators are also preparing charges against other participants in the incident.

See more: TCR in Odesa launched investigation after photos of a bloodied man appeared. They say he inflicted the head injuries on himself



