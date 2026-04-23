She killed Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier on orders of Russian security services: Transcarpathian police have detained suspect. PHOTOS

A soldier has been found dead in Uzhhorod. He was killed on the orders of the Russian security services, according to the Transcarpathian Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

It has been established that a 26-year-old woman from Zaporizhzhia, who was temporarily living in Uzhhorod, was involved in the murder. She was detained on suspicion of high treason, reports Censor.NET.

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Details

"According to the investigation, the woman acted on the instructions of a representative of the Russian special services, with whom she made contact via a messaging app. For $3,000, she agreed to extract information from the soldier’s phone. Subsequently, the suspect met the man in question and established a relationship of trust with him. Later, following her handler’s instructions, she slipped an unknown substance into the man’s drink. After some time, the soldier lost consciousness and died," the statement reads.

The National Police added that the ruscists had recruited the woman approximately a month ago. They used the woman’s details to create an account on a dating website. It was there that they tracked down the soldier, chatted with him and arranged a meeting. Subsequently, the recruited woman contacted the soldier independently.

When the soldier died, the woman photographed the body and sent a report to her handlers. At the same time, she called an ambulance, attempting to stage an accident. However, law enforcement officers exposed her and arrested her.

A number of pieces of evidence were seized during searches. The court imposed a preventive measure on her – detention without the right to bail.

The investigation into the full circumstances of the incident is ongoing. Once the expert reports have been received, a decision will be made regarding the further legal classification of the suspect’s actions.





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