Russia launched massive drone attack on Kharkiv: 28 people were injured, including three children (updated). PHOTO

During the night of 14 May and in the morning, Russian forces carried out a series of drone strikes on Kharkiv, causing damage to civilian infrastructure in several districts of the city.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The Shevchenkivskyi district suffered the most casualties

At least 14 people sought medical assistance following the morning drone strike on the Shevchenkivskyi district. Twelve of the injured were hospitalised, all diagnosed with blast injuries. Two are in a serious condition.

Syniehubov later reported that 15 people—10 women and 5 men—had been injured by explosions in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

"Currently, 12 of the injured are in medical facilities, three of whom are in serious condition. Doctors are doing everything possible to stabilize their condition and provide the necessary care," the statement said.

Seven women injured in the Saltivskyi district

In the Saltivskyi district, seven women aged between 37 and 74 were injured in the attack. Two suffered blast injuries, cuts from glass and bruises, whilst the others experienced acute stress reactions. All received the necessary medical care.

It later emerged that the number of casualties had risen.

"In the Saltivsky district, 10 women, a 13-year-old girl, and two boys aged 8 and 12 were injured.

Two adults suffered blast injuries, glass cuts, and bruises. The rest, including the children, were diagnosed with acute stress reaction. The victims received the necessary medical care on site," Syniehubov said.

Night-time strikes were also recorded in other districts

In the Osnovianskyi district, three cars in a garage cooperative were damaged by a UAV strike, and in the Kholodnohirskyi district, the windows of a residential building were damaged.

Rescue workers, medics and other emergency services are working at the sites of the attacks. Clean-up operations are ongoing.

Read more: Russian forces attacked a nine-storey building in Kharkiv with UAV: three people injured, including 8-year-old boy (updated)





