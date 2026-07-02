Paint and dummy explosive were thrown: Russian Embassy in Sweden reported "drone attack". PHOTO

The Russian Embassy in Sweden has reported a "new attack" on the diplomatic mission’s premises using drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Russian embassy.

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What is known

The Russian Embassy claims that at around 2 am on 2 July, it came under a "drone attack". One drone allegedly dropped a container of red paint onto the embassy grounds. Another drone, carrying a mock-up of a homemade explosive device, crashed on the grounds near the embassy building.

"This indicates that this is not merely a provocation, but a clear attempt to intimidate the staff of the Russian mission," the embassy stated.

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Inadequate security

The embassy also accused Sweden of failing to provide adequate protection.

"In practice, the Swedish law enforcement agencies merely make a formal record of the attacks on the Russian embassy. Investigations into these provocations, of which there have already been dozens, have yielded no results for over two years. Responsibility for the continuing attacks on Russia’s diplomatic mission and their possible consequences lies with the Swedish side," the Russian embassy stated.

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