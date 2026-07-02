Train collides with minibus in Rivne region: four killed, 11 injured, including three children. VIDEO+PHOTO (updated)

A train collided with a minibus in the Rivne district, resulting in the deaths of three people.

This was reported by the regional police, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What is known?

"A road traffic accident involving a train and a minibus occurred today, 2 July, at around 13:55 in the village of Kvasyliv. Police and all emergency services are working at the scene.

Three people are currently known to have died. In addition, there are injured people, who are receiving the necessary medical assistance," the statement reads.

Law enforcement officers are currently establishing the full circumstances of the incident.

See more: Bus carrying more than 50 passengers en route to Bulgaria overturns in Khmelnytskyi region – National Police. PHOTOS

Updated information

Later, police reported that, according to preliminary data, the death toll from the collision between a train and a minibus had risen to four.

According to updated information from the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Koval, 11 passengers of the minibus were hospitalized, including three children.

One man is in serious condition, while the others are in moderate or satisfactory condition.

The victims are being treated in four medical facilities in the region.



