Soldiers of 3rd Brigade take occupants’ positions near Bakhmut. VIDEO
On 6 August, a video was posted online showing soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade taking over the occupiers’ positions near Bakhmut.
According to Censor.NET, the video was published in a telegram from the 3rd Special Forces.
The message reads: "We took the positions taken from the occupiers in the area of Bakhmut. While the enemy was firing on the neighbouring forest belt, the fighters advanced in small groups and secured their positions in the dugouts. Soldiers of the 3rd company of the 1st assault battalion completed the task".
