Erdogan went to meet Putin in Sochi. VIDEO

On 4 September, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan travelled to the Russian city of Sochi to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This was reported by the Turkish state agency Anadolu, Censor.NET reports.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

"President Erdogan departed Ataturk Airport for Sochi at 10.50 a.m.," the agency said.

It is noted that the Turkish president went on a one-day visit to Sochi to meet with Putin, as announced a few days ago. The meeting will be a rare visit to Russia by a NATO leader during Russia's full-scale war in Ukraine.

Erdogan's administration said that during the meeting, the Turkish and Russian leaders would discuss "current regional and global issues, as well as Turkish-Russian relations".

Read also on Censor.NET: Erdogan to offer mediation in peace talks on Ukraine at meeting with Putin - Turkish media

"The most important item on the agenda of the Erdogan-Putin meeting will be the Black Sea Grain Corridor Agreement, from which Russia withdrew on 17 July," the agency added.