Odesa City Council makes efforts to strengthen Ukraine's defense. VIDEO

On January 1, 2022, the Law of Ukraine "On the Foundations of National Resistance" came into force.

Censor.NET reports citing odessitua.

According to this law, local self-government bodies take part in the preparation and implementation of the tasks of national resistance in peacetime and special periods. In particular, they provide, within the framework of the corresponding expenditures of local budgets, proper financing of national resistance activities, promote the creation of volunteer formations of territorial communities, etc.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Territorial Defense Department and heads of the executive bodies of the Odesa City Council.

The mayor of Odesa, Hennadii Trukhanov, noted that the deployment of brigades and battalions of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the protection of the civilian population and critical infrastructure, as well as many other related issues, require the attention of the city authorities.

Read more: Venediktova signs suspicion notice to Odesa mayor Trukhanov as part of NABU, SAPO investigation

"Since 2014, our country has been in the mode of hostilities. In this context, local governments have a wide range of tasks - from participation in the formation of the defence brigades to the implementation of state policy in the field of education and science in institutions of general secondary education, as well as military-patriotic training in the summer together with the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine," he stressed.

As a result of the meeting, a number of instructions were given to the relevant deputies of the mayor and employees of the Odesa mayor's office, in particular, on the preparation of locations for territorial defense units, providing them with the necessary equipment, etc.

The mayor of Odesa also said that at the next session of the city council he would apply to the deputy corps regarding the allocation of funds to finance the above areas.