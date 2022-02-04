What do American star generals advise Ukraine?. VIDEO

In the context of the increased Russia’s aggression, the team of the ‘Eastern Flank’ project talked to former NATO top officials Gen Philip Breedlove, Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, and ex-US Ambassador Steven Pifer to discuss international assistance to Kyiv, Ukrainian army’s strengths and weaknesses, and reforms in Ukraine’s defence and security sector.

Philip Breedlove is a retired four-star general in the United States Air Force who served as the commander of US European Command, as well as the 17th Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) of NATO Allied Command Operations.

Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges is a retired United States Army officer who served as commanding general, United States Army Europe. He is currently the Pershing Chair in Strategic Studies at the Center for European Policy Analysis.

Steven Pifer is a retired Foreign service officer who has more than 25 years with the State Department focused on US relations with the former Soviet Union and Europe, as well as arms control and security issues. He was US Ambassador to Ukraine in 1998-2000.

The Eastern Flank (Східний фланг in Ukrainian) is a project by Censor.net and NGO Independent Anti-Corruption Commission to discuss key developments in Ukraine’s defence and security sector and the reforms that Ukraine is undergoing on its way of Euro-Atlantic integration. The full program of the Eastern Flank in Ukrainian can be found here: https://bit.ly/3rtY5I1